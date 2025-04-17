AmEx profit rises on resilient card spending

American Express reported a 6% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as its premium customers shrugged off fears of a slowdown to continue spending.

Shares of the New York-based company rose 4.1% to $263.34 in premarket trading.

The credit card giant’s profit was $2.58 billion, or $3.64 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $2.44 billion, or $3.33 per share, a year earlier.

While U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff rhetoric had rattled some consumers during the quarter, the fallout was limited as the full scope of the hefty duties was only unveiled earlier this month.

AmEx’s longstanding focus on affluent customers could have also served as a buffer. For years, the company has used rewards and exclusive perks as a strategy to attract high-spending customers.

“Our performance across key areas, including card member spending, customer retention, demand for our premium products and credit performance, continued to be strong across our customer base, consistent with and in many cases better than what we saw in 2024,” CEO Stephen Squeri said.

Provisions for credit losses were $1.2 billion in the quarter, compared with $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Squeri said the company had seen steady spending and credit trends to date, allowing AmEx to maintain its full-year forecasts.

The company had previously said it sees revenue growing at an 8% to 10% range in 2025, while profit was expected to be between $15 and $15.50 per share.

Its shares have dropped 8% since the tariffs were announced on April 2, which Trump has touted as “Liberation Day”.