Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

In a key development for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, Haleon Pakistan Limited, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, has successfully exported Centrum—a well-known multivitamin brand—from its manufacturing facility in Jamshoro to Kenya.

The pharmaceutical shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to share that Haleon Pakistan Limited has successfully dispatched the first consignment of Centrum, manufactured at our facility in Jamshoro, to Kenya,” read the notice.

“This important milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey, further enhancing our export operations in the year 2025. The successful shipment is a testament to our commitment to support the economy of Pakistan, opening new doors to growth opportunities in the international market,” it added

Moreover, the listed company lauded the role of relevant authorities and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for their support in facilitating this achievement.

Haleon Pakistan was incorporated in Pakistan as a publicly listed company under the provisions of the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017) on 31 March 2015.

The company is a subsidiary of ‘Haleon Netherlands B.V’. The ultimate parent of the company is Haleon plc. It is inter alia principally engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of consumer healthcare and over-the-counter health.

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector has recently made rapid strides in growing its presence in the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Last month, Citi Pharma Limited (CPHL) completed its first-ever export to the MENA region worth EUR 560,000.

“This export order was received based on the FDA accreditation that Citi Pharma has obtained (announced on 20th September 2024),” the pharmaceutical shared the development in a notice to the bourse.