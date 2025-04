JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, after hitting their lowest close since October 1 in the previous session, supported by strength in rival vegetable oils and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 25 ringgit, or 0.62%, to 4,040 ringgit ($915.89) a metric ton by 0232 GMT.