SINGAPORE: South Korea’s Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies for delivery between this June and March next year, said two industry sources on Thursday.

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

The company is seeking up to ten cargoes of LNG between June 2025 to March 2026, in a tender that will close on April 17, added one of the sources.