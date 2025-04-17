AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.25%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 96.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FCCL 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.27%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 63.95 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.25%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.28%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.78%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.81%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.4 (1.52%)
BR30 37,942 Increased By 522.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 117,193 Increased By 1173 (1.01%)
KSE30 36,026 Increased By 419.9 (1.18%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Profit-booking pulls gold off all-time high

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:46am

Gold prices eased on Thursday as investors booked profits after bullion hit an all-time high earlier in the session as restrictions on chip sales to China and continued tariff uncertainty increased demand for the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $3,339.37 an ounce as of 0312 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 3% so far this week.

US gold futures firmed 0.2% to $3,351.50.

“Everything is going gold’s way, propelling prices to fresh record highs. Although pullbacks are reasonable, the precious metal is poised for further gains as trade bedlam continues,” said Nikos Tzabouras, Senior Market Analyst at Tradu.com.

Marking another escalation in his dispute with trade partners, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on all critical minerals imports on top of reviews into pharmaceutical and chip imports.

Gold surges to historic highs

Beijing ordered airlines to not take further deliveries of Boeing aircraft.

“Sino-Western tensions show no signs of easing … and the US dollar has become a casualty of Trump’s trade policies, with its role as a safe haven now questioned further, strengthening gold’s appeal,” Tzabouras said.

The dollar, index hovered near a three-year low hit last week, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

“The volatility in both the equity and bond markets could also push investors to increase the weighting of gold within their portfolio,” said Trevor Yates, analyst at Global X.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against political and economic uncertainty and inflation, has risen more than 27% so far this year.

“We maintain our bullish stance on gold, though a pull-back towards $3,050 per ounce looks possible after a recent swift price rally,” analysts at ANZ noted.

Spot silver dropped 1% to $32.43 an ounce, platinum shed 0.2% to $965.46, and palladium fell 1.4% to $958.26.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Profit-booking pulls gold off all-time high

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories