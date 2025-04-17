AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.25%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 96.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FCCL 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.27%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 63.95 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.25%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.28%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.78%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.81%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.4 (1.52%)
BR30 37,942 Increased By 522.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 117,193 Increased By 1173 (1.01%)
KSE30 36,026 Increased By 419.9 (1.18%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds, yen weakens as trade talks begin in Washington

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average bounced back on Thursday from the previous session’s declines, helped by a weaker yen as Tokyo kicked off closely watched trade negotiations in Washington.

The Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.9% at 34,212.29, making back most of the ground lost in Wednesday’s 1% slide.

The broader Topix added 0.8%.

Japan’s chief negotiator, economy minister Ryosei Akazawa, met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump also making a surprise appearance.

Speaking to reporters after the discussions, which Trump had lauded on social media as making “big progress”, Akazawa said Washington wants a deal with Tokyo as a “top priority.”

Japan’s Nikkei sags as Nvidia curbs drag down chip shares

He also revealed that currencies had not figured in the first round of negotiations, spurring a rebound in the dollar-yen exchange rate after it had earlier slipped to the lowest since September.

A weaker yen generally provides a tailwind for Japanese equities because it increases the value of exporters’ overseas revenues.

Last month, Trump had accused Tokyo of pursuing a policy to devalue the yen, giving Japan an unfair trade advantage.

Mazda Motor, which is heavily reliant on the US market, jumped 2.1%.

Toyota added 0.6%. Elsewhere, many stocks that suffered selling on Wednesday were bought back.

Among the gainers was chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest, which climbed 3% after tumbling 6.6% on Wednesday.

Chips are a particular focus with Taiwan’s TSMC due to report earnings when Tokyo markets are in the afternoon session, and domestic chip-making machinery manufacturer Disco announcing financial results after the closing bell.

Disco was up 0.4%.

The best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups was oil and coal producers, which advanced 2.8% on firmer crude prices.

However, Jefferies analysts warn that Japanese stocks will struggle to make much more headway amid Trump’s global trade battles, with a 12-month target of 35,500 for the Nikkei.

“We expect mixed messaging to induce steep volatility in the near term and heightened uncertainty over the medium/long term,” the analysts said in a report.

“The supply chain disruptions and capex delays could hurt global growth in the near term and have a disproportionate impact on Japan’s earnings, given the high operating leverage.”

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds, yen weakens as trade talks begin in Washington

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories