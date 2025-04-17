AIRLINK 179.06 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.91%)
BOP 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 96.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FCCL 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.27%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 63.98 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.3%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.28%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.78%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.58%)
SYM 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.4 (1.52%)
BR30 37,942 Increased By 522.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 117,204 Increased By 1184.3 (1.02%)
KSE30 36,031 Increased By 424.7 (1.19%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open lower, dragged by IT on Wipro’s bleak outlook

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes inched lower at the open on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks after Wipro forecast a decline in revenue for the April-to-June quarter amid global tariff turmoil.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.3% at 23,368.55, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 76,868.4, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Wipro fell 5.1%, dragging the IT index 1.4% lower, after the software company missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates and warned that its revenue may drop 1.5% to 3.5% in the current quarter.

Indian shares rally for third session, boosted by banks

Shares of bigger rival Infosys fell 1.1%.

The company will announce its earnings after Indian market hours on Thursday. Eight of the 13 major sectors declined at the open.

The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps fell about 0.2% each.

The blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively, in the last three sessions.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

