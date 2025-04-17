Indian shares open lower, dragged by IT on Wipro’s bleak outlook

India’s benchmark indexes inched lower at the open on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks after Wipro forecast a decline in revenue for the April-to-June quarter amid global tariff turmoil.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.3% at 23,368.55, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 76,868.4, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Wipro fell 5.1%, dragging the IT index 1.4% lower, after the software company missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates and warned that its revenue may drop 1.5% to 3.5% in the current quarter.

Shares of bigger rival Infosys fell 1.1%.

The company will announce its earnings after Indian market hours on Thursday. Eight of the 13 major sectors declined at the open.

The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps fell about 0.2% each.

The blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively, in the last three sessions.