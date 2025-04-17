AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.25%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.43%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.05%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.86%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 63.90 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.17%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.28%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.9%)
PRL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.93%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.58%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.4 (1.52%)
BR30 37,942 Increased By 522.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 117,194 Increased By 1174.3 (1.01%)
KSE30 36,028 Increased By 421.9 (1.18%)
Miners and energy stocks lift Australian shares

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:33am

Australian shares rose on Thursday, aided by heavyweight miners and energy stocks, although US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comment weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 7,779.5, as of 0105 GMT.

The benchmark ended almost flat in the previous session.

Powell said on Wednesday the tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump were “larger” than they had expected earlier, adding to the uncertainty regarding the fallout of Trump’s punitive tariffs.

He added that the US central bank would take on a wait-and-see mode for its policies on Trump tariffs.

“Commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell…. has led the markets to believe that policy will not be eased in response to a growth slowdown…the Fed’s position is the most concerning of all to the markets,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial analyst with Capital.com.

Back in Sydney, miners gained 1.3%, with BHP rising 0.9% despite the global miner reporting a slightly lower quarterly iron ore output.

Diversified miner South32 rose 1%, even as its third-quarter manganese ore production missed estimates.

Financials traded flat, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 0.4%.

IT stocks shed 0.4% in tandem with its US peers. Energy stocks rose 2.8%, with sector major Woodside Energy rising 2.2%.

Australian shares snap two-day winning streak as Rio Tinto’s outlook weighs

Health stocks lost 0.3%, with biotech giant CSL declining 0.8%.

Gold stocks gained 0.8% after the yellow metal touched a record high.

Investors also await the local jobs data, due later in the day, hoping to get clarity on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat.

Australian stocks

