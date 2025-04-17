AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
BOP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
CNERGY 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CPHL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.61%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.84%)
OGDC 214.01 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PPL 171.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.07%)
PRL 34.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
SEARL 94.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.21%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.27%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.8 (1.52%)
BR30 37,899 Increased By 479.2 (1.28%)
KSE100 117,193 Increased By 1173.3 (1.01%)
KSE30 36,031 Increased By 424.2 (1.19%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields dip ahead of central bank debt purchase

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dipped in early deals on Thursday ahead of the central bank’s bond purchase and the government’s debt auction scheduled for later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.3793% as of 10:20 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.3889%.

The yield declined to 6.3730% earlier in the day, its lowest level since December 16, 2021.

“We have easily broken below 6.40% levels on the 10-year and the fall is sustaining, which is an indication that there could be a further decline in yields in the coming week,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

Bulls in the Indian bond market have steered yields lower, with the 10-year yield down 20 basis points (bps) since the start of the fiscal on April 1.

Yields are likely to drop further as the central bank continues its rate easing cycle.

Yields on shorter duration bonds have outpaced those in the 10-year benchmark, with five-year yields down 35 bps so far in April.

India bond yields may remain lower as easing inflation to favour bulls

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to buy 400 billion rupees ($4.68 billion) of bonds maturing from 2028 to 2039 on Thursday, while the central government is set to sell bonds worth 300 billion rupees, effectively resulting in negative net supply for the day.

The RBI has already bought bonds worth 400 billion rupees this month, and is set to purchase a similar quantum later in the month.

Banking system liquidity surplus stayed at around 1.7 trillion rupees as of April 16, but has risen consistently since end-March.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields dip ahead of central bank debt purchase

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories