AIRLINK 178.58 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.64%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.1%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.35 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.61%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.32 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.38%)
PRL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
SSGC 40.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TRG 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,425 Increased By 68.3 (0.55%)
BR30 37,733 Increased By 313.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 116,430 Increased By 409.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,729 Increased By 122.7 (0.34%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee set for modest uptick on possible inflows, wobbling dollar

Reuters Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:02am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to inch up at open on Thursday, supported by prospects of foreign equity inflows and a dollar that remains on the backfoot on account of U.S. tariff-related uncertainty.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.62 to 85.64 against the U.S. dollar compared with 85.6775 in the previous session.

The Indian currency has climbed more than 1% over the last three sessions. Foreigners have bought more than $1 billion of Indian shares over the past two days.

“The dominant theme right now is the weaker dollar, and the rupee is tagging along,” a currency trader at a bank said. He noted that sentiment on the interbank market has shifted decisively toward selling USD/INR on upticks.

India rupee little changed

The dollar index slid 0.8% on Wednesday, extending its April decline to more than 4%, and hovered near its lowest level in nearly three years.

The dollar has fallen out of favour with investors amid mounting uncertainty over U.S. trade policy. The continued back-and-forth over tariffs has weakened confidence in U.S. assets and clouded the near-term economic outlook.

Robust U.S. retail sales data released on Wednesday did little to help the dollar. U.S. March retail sales rose by the most in over two years, thanks largely to households rushing to purchase big-ticket items ahead of expected tariff-driven price increases, per ING Bank.

ING warned that with consumer confidence plummeting on price, job and wealth concerns, the consumer will be less of a growth engine later in the year.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday acknowledged the economy appeared to have slowed last quarter, noting “inflation is likely to go up” on account of tariffs.

Despite the expected rise in inflation, investors are betting on more than three Fed rate cuts this year, anticipating that growth concerns will outweigh inflationary pressures.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee set for modest uptick on possible inflows, wobbling dollar

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories