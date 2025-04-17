PDWP approves health scheme

LAHROE: The Punjab government has approved a health scheme worth Rs3,463.386 million on Wednesday.

According to details, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 74th meeting of the fiscal year 2024–25 approved one development scheme totalling Rs3,463.386 million.

The approved scheme is “Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab – Phase II”. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025