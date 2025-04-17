PM urges increased collaboration with ACCA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities to set a roadmap for future collaboration with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), with a focus on enhancing government efficiency, improving transparency and boosting revenue generation.

During a meeting with a seven-member ACCA delegation, led by its global chief executive officer (CEO) Helen Brand, the prime minister highlighted the country’s strong position, citing its young and skilled workforce.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to equipping the nation’s labour force with internationally-recognised skills and training as a priority.

PM Sharif also underlined that third-party validation is integral to improving transparency and governance in public sector projects and reaffirmed that enhancing government performance and governance remains a top goal for the administration.

He acknowledged Fitch’s – one of the world’s major credit rating agencies – recent upgrade of Pakistan’s investment rating but said more work is needed to sustain progress.

The delegation, which included senior representatives from ACCA, discussed their role in enhancing Pakistan’s workforce competitiveness on the global stage.

The delegation highlighted that 13,000 Pakistani ACCA members are contributing to various sectors worldwide, while 40,000 students are currently pursuing membership in the organisation.

