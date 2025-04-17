Iraqi CG underscores need for promoting bilateral business ties

KARACHI: Consul General of Iraq in Karachi Maher Mjhid Jejan has expressed the Iraqi Consulate’s firm commitment to serving as a bridge between the business communities of Iraq and Pakistan, with a strong focus on promoting bilateral trade, investment, and tourism.

Speaking at a meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the envoy expressed confidence that the reopening of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi after 23 years would help further strengthen the deep-rooted Islamic and cultural relations in addition to boosting trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Iraqi Consul General stated that the Iraqi Consulate is available 24/7 to assist and facilitate the business community, and to support those who are interested in exploring opportunities in Iraq. He emphasised the importance of conveying to the entire business community that the doors of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi are always open.

He assured that the Iraqi Consulate will maintain regular interactions with KCCI and the business community to strengthen commercial ties and simplify necessary procedures for both sides. While reaffirming his commitment to supporting the business community, the Consul General remarked, “I will always be available to the business community. Even if KCCI requires, I will meet you ten times a month. We can form a joint working group to identify areas of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.”

He emphasised that close collaboration and frequent engagement with KCCI would be instrumental in unlocking the true potential of Iraq–Pakistan economic ties.

He noted that Iraq is witnessing rapid development and offers immense potential for trade and investment. He encouraged Pakistani businessmen to visit Iraq and see firsthand the peaceful and stable environment in the country. He stressed that misconceptions about security in Iraq should be discarded, as people can now travel freely across the country.

The Consul General shared that Iraq has introduced new investment laws that are designed to attract foreign investors. These laws will be shared with KCCI to help Pakistani businesses understand the opportunities available. He recognised the high quality of Pakistani products and expressed hope that Pakistani exporters and investors will explore the Iraqi market more actively.

He also proposed that a sea-link between Basra and Karachi could play a key role in bringing the business communities of both countries closer together. This connection could improve logistics and strengthen trade routes.

Maher Mjhid Jejan announced that business attestation services have commenced at the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi. Businesses requiring document attestation for dealings with Iraqi companies can now approach the Consulate directly.

While sharing updates regarding visa facilitation at the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi, the envoy said that although visa issuance from the Karachi Consulate has not yet begun, operations are expected to start in a month upon the arrival of a dedicated visa team from Iraq. In the meantime, visas are being issued speedily from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad. “Business visa applicants can submit their required documents along with a visa recommendation letter from KCCI, and their applications will be processed without any delays.”

Importantly, he highlighted that electronic visa (e-visa) facilities are also available, making it much easier for Pakistani nationals, especially business travellers, to apply for visas online without the need to visit the consulate in person.

