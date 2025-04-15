Gwadar Port: Call for building oil refuelling depot for ships

LAHORE: Commander Central Punjab, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here Monday at Governor House Lahore.

During the meeting, deep concern was expressed over illegal migration to foreign countries through sea routes and deaths in boat accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the role of Pakistan Navy in making the defence of the country’s water borders impregnable is commendable.

He said the professionalism of Pakistan Navy was a source of pride for the entire nation. “We are proud that our Pakistan Navy has the full capability to protect the maritime borders in the present era,” the governor said, adding: “The relevant institutions will have to take effective measures to prevent illegal entry to foreign countries through sea routes and boat accidents.”

The governor further said that providing facilities to ships coming from foreign countries at Gwadar Port is the need of the hour. He said there was a need to build an oil refuelling depot for ships coming to Gwadar Port.

On this occasion, Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed informed the governor about the professional affairs of the Pakistan Navy and the functioning and activities of the Pakistan Navy War College.

