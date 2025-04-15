AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 05:30pm

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Tuesday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs339,400 after a single-day gain of Rs600.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs290,980 after it registered an increase of Rs514, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,224 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $6 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs338,800.

Silver price increased by Rs163 to settle at Rs3,397 per tola in Pakistan.

