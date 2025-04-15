Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Tuesday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs339,400 after a single-day gain of Rs600.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs290,980 after it registered an increase of Rs514, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,224 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $6 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs338,800.

Silver price increased by Rs163 to settle at Rs3,397 per tola in Pakistan.