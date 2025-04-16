Art Dubai 2025: Anwar Saeed, Huma Mulji among Pakistani artists to exhibit this year

Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair, opened its 2025 edition on Wednesday, drawing art from over 65 cities and five continents, as well as a roster of Pakistani art represented by various galleries.

This year’s programme features over 120 gallery presentations and 30 first-time exhibitors, alongside an ambitious programme of commissions and installations, talks and conferences, and special events.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Art Dubai’s 2025 edition Pablo del Val, Art Dubai’s Artistic Director said, “Art Dubai’s programme continues to go from strength to strength. This year’s line-up reflects the rapid maturing of the cultural scene in the Gulf region.”

Art Dubai 2025 runs from April 18-20, (with previews on 16 and 17 April), at Madinat Jumeirah

“Dubai is a unique, global city, one which is home to communities and peoples from all over the world, with different languages and traditions and, as we approach our twentieth year, the fair has become the main platform and commercial marketplace for galleries and artists from these scenes and geographies. We are proud to champion these voices, supporting a more diverse and global art world.”

‘Global cultural hub’: Art Dubai draws to a close

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A glimpse into South Asia

South Asian art, especially Pakistani art will also be well-represented at the fair across various galleries.

Among those on display this year inlcude, Anwar Saeed (Grosvenor Gallery), Huma Mulji (Project 88), Shehnaz Ismail (Aicon), Waqas Khan (Galerie Krinzinger, Sabrina Almani), Sara Arjumand (Aicon), Maha Ahmed (P420), Waseem Ahmed (LATITUDE 28), Noor Ali Chagani (LATITUDE 28), Risham Syed (Project 88) and Faiza Butt (Grosvenor Gallery).

Seminal Indian artist M.F. Husain as well as Anish Kapoor’s works will also feature at the fair. Bangladeshi artist Rana Begum will also be represented by The Third Line.

Works of Pakistani artists, including Sadequain, set to feature at Art Dubai 2024

Concurrently, Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi just opened a solo exhibit –‘Vanishing Points: Imran Qureshi’ – at Alserkal Avenue, until April 20.

Art Dubai 2025 Gallery Programme

The 2025 edition and its geographical depth reflects Art Dubai’s role as a gateway for discovery, learning and exchange, as well as its ongoing commitment to showcasing art and artists from less-represented geographies.

The fair will also feature Art Dubai Modern with presentations by the region’s Modern masters.

Art Dubai Digital will offer a unique curated section dedicated to the pioneering artists, collectives, galleries and platforms who are shaping today’s digital art world.

Digital Summit will convene international and local industry leaders to discuss and debate the expanding digital art ecosystem and Dubai’s unique place within it.

The Bawwaba section will features gallery presentations of artworks made in the past year or specifically for Art Dubai, presenting artists who hail from across the Global South.

Art Dubai 2025 runs from April 18-20 (with previews on 16 and 17 April) at Madinat Jumeirah.