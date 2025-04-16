AIRLINK 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.59%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.26%)
FCCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.87%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
FLYNG 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
HUBC 141.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.74%)
OGDC 211.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.32%)
PACE 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PAEL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.86%)
PRL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.08%)
PTC 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.44%)
SEARL 93.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.22%)
SSGC 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.87%)
SYM 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TRG 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,368 Decreased By -112.8 (-0.9%)
BR30 37,452 Decreased By -556 (-1.46%)
KSE100 115,813 Decreased By -962.7 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,533 Decreased By -316.2 (-0.88%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold crosses $3,300 as trade tensions fuel record rally

Reuters Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 02:55pm

Gold prices rose surpassed the $3,300 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors sought safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on U.S. critical mineral imports.

Spot gold was up 2.7% to $3,314.29 an ounce as of 0825 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,317.90 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures gained 2.8% to $3,330.30.

Trump on Tuesday ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on all U.S. critical minerals imports in an attempt to push back on industry leader China, on top of reviews into pharmaceutical and chip imports, further escalating global trade tensions.

“Trump’s trade war shows no signs of easing after the President ordered a probe into critical minerals, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, sparking a fresh move towards safe havens and out of stocks,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Recent price upgrades from major banks have given investors the confidence to continue to buy.”

Gold climbs as softer dollar, tariff tensions buoy demand

ANZ on Wednesday raised its year-end gold price forecast to $3,600 per ounce and six-month forecast to $3,500.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Tuesday that new export licensing requirements will be imposed on Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 artificial intelligence chips, as well as their equivalents, to China, leading to a sell-off in Asian stocks.

Amid escalating tariffs imposed by Trump, China on Tuesday directed its airlines to cease all further deliveries of Boeing jets.

The dollar eased 0.5% against its rivals, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

“We are upgrading (gold forecast) to $3,500 supported by a world in disarray where investors seek shelter amid recession fears, geopolitical tensions, fiscal debt concerns and central banks diversifying their holdings away from USD and dollar-based assets,” Hansen said.

Gold is seen as a hedge against global instabilities.

Spot silver rose 2.4% to $33.07 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $957.05 and palladium dipped 0.1% to $970.43.

gold market US gold gold price gold rate Gold prices today

Comments

200 characters

Gold crosses $3,300 as trade tensions fuel record rally

Rs1.275trn loan to tackle circular debt: CPPA-G likely to sign term sheets with 18 banks

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Read more stories