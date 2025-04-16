KP PA begins verification of certificates, degrees of employees

PESHAWAR: The process of the verification of educational qualification certificates and degrees of all employees posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat has practically begun.

In this regard, an important meeting was held on Tuesday with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati in the chair. The Vice Chancellors of all universities of the province and chairmen of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educational attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ibadullah, Member of Assembly Sajjadullah Khan, Special Secretary Assembly Syed Waqar Shah and other relevant officers.

Addressing on the occasion, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati said that the main purpose of inviting the heads of all universities and educational boards to this meeting is to directly hand over the educational certificates of the employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to the officials of these institutions so that there is no scope for any kind of forgery, tampering or backdoor deals. We want this entire process to be under the direct supervision and responsibility of the heads of these universities and boards so that transparency, impartiality, and trust can be ensured at every stage. He said it is the second and most important stage of the process.

Earlier, only the Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar were invited and initial certificates were handed over to them, but, the Tuesday’s grand meeting was attended by the heads of all universities and boards of the province.

The Speaker said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is being made a transparent, merit-based and trustworthy institution, where there is no place for people with fake credentials. This step is part of the vision of institutional reforms, accountability and transparency so that only capable and honest people can become part of this important public service institution. “We are running the assembly above the government and the opposition, and as per democratic principles, the opposition is included in every important decision. We are all here to serve the people, regardless of party affiliation,” he added.

He expressed his determination that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be made a model and exemplary secretariat for other institutions. He said that in the past, the Assembly Secretariat had signed MoUs with various universities, under which students were given tours of the Assembly. The sessions were shown and the legislative process was made clear. Now the feature of “Public Feedback” is also being introduced on the assembly website so that direct participation of the public in the legislative process is possible.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is a public institution where every matter of public interest can be discussed. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is a public institution where transparency and integrity are top priority in every matter of public interest, and we are committed to implementing these standards at every level.

