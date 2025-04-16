US delegation didn’t mention IK’s name even once, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq categorically stated that the US Congress delegation did not mention jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in its recent meeting on Sunday (April 13).

Talking to media at Parliament house on Tuesday, the speaker said, “I can say with full confidence that as they (the US delegation) were leaving, they categorically stated they have no connection to Pakistan’s internal politics.”

The US officials have been holding meetings with the government officials on the sidelines of the Pakistan’s Minerals Forum 2025.

Responding to a question, asking whether the US delegation talked in meeting about PTI founder Imran Khan, the speaker said that the US delegation “did not even mention the name of Imran Khan.” He said that opposition wants to politicise each issue, including the recent visit of US Congress members.

Answering another question, the speaker said, “I believe in talks and for this purpose I can only facilitate the opposition and government for negotiations but I cannot force them to sit at the table over any issue.”

The speaker said that the opposition is frequently raising quorum notices during question hours, which disrupts the business of the House.

Answering a question about the one-year performance of the National Assembly, he raised concern and said that he is not satisfied but it is responsibility of the government to ensure a quorum for legislation to proceed.

Answering a question about alleged kidnapping members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in the Parliament’s building by unknown persons, the Speaker said, “we investigated the incident but we could not find evidence in this regard, but I fulfil the responsibilities which I can do.”

He said production orders for members had been issued, jails declared as sub-jails, and all records were available on the website.

He said the federal government’s ally, the PPP, had also expressed interest to discuss development of new canals over Indus in the House. He said that the PPP raised the issue of canals, but the opposition missed the opportunity to properly address it.

The Speaker said when the PPP submitted a resolution on canals he reminded them that the issue had already been debated and that the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had also issued a statement on it.

He said that he had reached out to Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Akhtar Mengal and was also in contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “If the opposition wants, I am ready to invite government members, as well,” he said.

The speaker said that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and MNA Amir Dogar were invited to attend dinner hosted in the honour of US congressional delegation visiting Pakistan but they failed to turn up.

According to spokesperson of NA Speaker, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq hosted a dinner in honour of the US delegation.

Principal Secretary to Speaker, Special Secretary IR and DG Protocol called Barrister Gohar and Malik Amir Dogar and invited them to attend the dinner. The spokesperson claimed both members accepted the Speaker’s invitation to attend the dinner and confirmed their attendance.

The statement comes in the light of recent allegations by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of being not invited to the government officials’ meeting with the US delegation in Pakistan.

The US officials have been holding meetings with the government officials on the sidelines of the Pakistan’s Minerals Forum 2025. However, Sadiq refuted Gohar’s claim, saying that the lawyer-turned-politician and PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar had been invited to a dinner hosted for the US delegation. “It was a chance for PTI leaders to sit and talk with the Americans — the same people they seek help from,” he remarked.

While talking to media, Speaker Sadiq said he will attend the conference on Gaza being hosted by Turkiye.

He said the Turkish speaker telephoned him and extended an invitation to attend the conference. He said that he will present Pakistan’s position on Palestine in the conference.

The Speaker condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza. He said he always raises the issue of Kashmir and Palestine during talks with foreign dignitaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025