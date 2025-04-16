AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-16

Ahsan for tripling export volumes over the next decade

Naveed Butt Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that 70 per cent of Pakistan’s economic future hinges on boosting exports and stressed the need to triple export volumes over the next decade.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) 2026–2035 for Pakistan in Islamabad, on Tuesday. The session marked the beginning of a strategic dialogue aimed at laying a pathway toward sustainable growth and resilience in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Commission Awaise Manzur Sumra, Chief Economist Dr Imtiaz, Vice Chancellor PIDE Dr Nadeem Javed, members of the Planning Commission, and a delegation from ADB led by Country Director Emma Fan.

Emma Fan briefed the participants on the contours of the new CPS, which is designed to align ADB’s support with Pakistan’s national development agenda and socio-economic priorities.

She explained that although CPS documents are typically developed for a five-year period, the new strategy is proposed as a 10-year plan to ensure predictability and continuity in addressing long-term challenges. She said the CPS will focus on restoring economic growth through a country-specific approach, strengthening coordination among development partners, and enhancing the readiness and effectiveness of projects. It aims at providing customized solutions aligned with Pakistan’s development needs, she said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic imperatives, Minister Iqbal emphasised the urgent need for export-led growth. “We cannot grow until our exports expand significantly. We are already late in pursuing an export-driven strategy, which should have begun thirty to forty years ago,” he remarked.

Referring to the URAAN Pakistan programme, the minister urged ADB to align its CPS with the government’s strategic 5Es framework—Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy, and Equity. He reiterated that URAAN represents a tangible development blueprint with eight priority sectors: agriculture, industry, services, IT, mining, manpower export, the blue economy, and creative industries. He called for ADB’s continued partnership and technical support in implementing this vision, particularly in the export sector.

“The ADB has been a consistent and valuable development partner for Pakistan across various sectors. We look forward to its collaboration in operationalizing our URAAN Pakistan programme and moving towards our goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy,” the minister added.

He stressed the importance of peace and harmony, political stability, policy continuity, and institutional adaptability as the four foundational elements of a sustainable growth ecosystem.

He emphasised the need for data-driven strategies and evidence-based policymaking. “We are not making general statements—we seek real data, global alignment, and tangible outcomes that can boost Pakistan’s export performance,” he said, calling on ADB to provide targeted research and technical assistance.

