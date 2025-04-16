Report titled ‘LCCI’s 200 Days’ launched at consultative session

LAHORE: While taking a giant leap towards promoting participation on economic policymaking and addressing the issues being faced by businesses, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) hosted a dynamic consultative session with the business community, formally launched its report on “LCCI’s 200 Days” and celebrated the festive of Eid Milan with its valued members and stakeholders.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, SAARC Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol spoke on the occasion while a large number of businessmen and representatives of market, trade and industrial associations were present on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Abu Zar Shad, who chaired the session, stressed the importance of open dialogue and stakeholder consultation in crafting meaningful solutions for the economy. He said “LCCI belongs to its members. Our goal is not just to speak for you, but to listen to you and act upon your suggestions to drive positive change.

“The traders and industrialists from various markets and sectors commended the LCCI for holding the session in a truly consultative spirit and praised the leadership’s commitment to listening to member concerns in a structured format.”

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad assured the participants that the Chamber would compile the suggestions received and actively pursue their implementation with relevant government forums and departments. “We will not let your voices go unheard. This input will be presented during upcoming budget consultations and we will continue to follow up for results,” he added.

During the event, the LCCI also launched its much-anticipated Report “LCCI’s 200 Days,” which outlines the progress, achievements and initiatives taken under the current leadership since assuming office.

The report covers a wide array of activities, including representing the business community in top meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and economic policy forums, addressing trader issues, digitalization of LCCI operations to improve service delivery and responsiveness, capacity-building seminars and workshops for SMEs, youth and women entrepreneurs besides a strong voice against IPPs.

He said the 200-day report is more than a document; it is a testament to transparency, accountability and delivery. “We want our members to know exactly what has been done on their behalf. We believe in results, not rhetoric.”

SVP Engineer Khalid Usman and VP Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also addressed the gathering and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the Chamber’s proactive and member-focused agenda.

Mian Anjum Nisar, Ali Hussam Asghar, Muhammad Ali Mian and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol collectively emphasized the urgent need for consistent and long-term economic policies to steer Pakistan out of its current financial challenges.

Mian Anjum Nisar stated that stabilizing the economy requires restoring investor confidence through structural reforms and a predictable policy framework.

Ali Hussam Asghar highlighted the importance of export-led growth, suggesting that reducing the cost of doing business and simplifying procedures for exporters could provide a much-needed boost.

Muhammad Ali Mian underscored the necessity of bridging the trust gap between the business community and government, calling for regular dialogue and swift resolution of industry-specific grievances.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol added that a vibrant SME sector, supported by access to finance and technology, could act as a backbone for sustainable growth and job creation.

The session concluded with an Eid Milan gathering, where businessmen joined the LCCI leadership in celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

“We celebrate this event with the hope of prosperity, peace and progress — values that also define our work at LCCI. Our bond with our members goes beyond business. It is built on mutual trust, shared vision and national service,” the LCCI office-bearers added.

They said the key areas of focus in the coming days are coordinated lobbying during pre-budget consultations, formulation of sectoral white papers based on member feedback, strengthening ties with chambers of other cities and overseas organizations, launch of new training programs and awareness campaigns for emerging entrepreneurs and advocacy for power tariff rationalization and ease of doing business reforms.

The event was widely praised by participants, who described it as “engaging, results-oriented and reflective of genuine leadership.” They expressed optimism that their feedback would lead to meaningful policy changes with the Chamber acting as a reliable bridge between businesses and the state.

