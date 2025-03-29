AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Massive fire continues to rage near oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area

BR Web Desk Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 03:02pm
Massive fire near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area

A massive fire erupted in the wee hours of Saturday near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area was still burning after more than 12 hours, as per rescue officials.

According to detail, seven fire brigade vehicles have been engaged in extinguishing the blaze that erupted during a 1,800-foot deep excavation.

No casualties have been reported so far while workers and others near the excavation site moved to safety.

Authorities have not been able to determine the exact cause of the fire.

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza: rescue officials

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori contacted Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi to express concern over the fire, Aaj News reported.

He also emphasised the need for immediate measures to control the fire and facilitate the prompt provision of helicopters as necessary.

