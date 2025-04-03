TPL confirms natural gas pocket as fire burns for 6th day at Karachi’s Korangi Creek

A natural gas pocket has been confirmed by TPL Properties as the source of the ongoing fire that has been burning for six days at Karachi’s Korangi Crossing.

“Based on initial technical evaluations as well as independent views expressed by industry experts indicate that the gas may be shallow biogenic methane, a naturally occurring gas resulting from organic material decomposition,” the company wrote to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company further said that since the area is not part of a known natural gas reservoir, this gas pocket is expected to dissipate naturally over time provided the flame is allowed to burn.

The recent test was part of a series of extensive studies carried out in collaboration with leading national and international consultancy firms - including geotechnical studies, soil composition and contamination tests, Electrical Resistivity (ER) surveys, a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and other baseline studies, it further shared.

“This is also informed that since the occurrence of the incidence late Friday, March 28, 2025, the company has undertaken all necessary measures to contain the situation and kept relevant stakeholders informed.”

On Saturday, a mysterious fire that broke out in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area and is still to be extinguished.

No casualties was reported while workers and others near the excavation site moved to safety.