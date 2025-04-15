AIRLINK 177.50 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.13%)
Sports

FIFA eye playoff between LAFC and Mexico’s America for Leon’s Club World Cup place

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said they will look to hold a playoff between Los Angeles FC and Club America for a place at the Club World Cup after it removed Club Leon from the tournament last month.

Leon were pulled from the June 14-July 13 tournament over multi-club ownership rules, though the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered Leon’s appeal against the decision.

“In a couple of weeks we will have the final and definitive decision, we will respect any decision,” Infantino told reporters at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

Qatar savour continental success, Saudis named World Cup hosts in big year for Asian football

“What we are looking at is that, if CAS confirms the decision of the Appeals Committee, FIFA’s intention is to play a match, a playoff, between the team that lost the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, LAFC, and the next team in the ranking, which is America.”

World soccer’s governing body has said $1 billion prize money will be on offer at the expanded 32-team competition.

