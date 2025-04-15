AIRLINK 177.16 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.94%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.43%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
MLCF 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.35%)
OGDC 213.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.49%)
PACE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.51%)
PAEL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.65%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
SYM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.83%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,359 Increased By 968.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,063 Increased By 367.1 (1.03%)
Iron ore consolidates as market awaits more China data

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 11:19am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices dangled in a tight range on Tuesday, as investors and traders were awaiting a raft of more economic data from top consumer China for clarity of demand outlook and stimulus prospects.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was 0.85% higher at 712 yuan ($97.41) a metric ton, as of 0316 GMT.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 0.29% lower at $97.85 a ton as of 0310 GMT.

China is scheduled to release a batch of more economic indicators and industrial metals output data on Wednesday. Mixed market signals have blurred demand outlook for the key steelmaking ingredient, leaving prices swinging back and forth in a narrow range.

Relatively high hot metal output underpinned near-term ore demand, arresting a potential price slump amid the escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

But it’s hard to see hot metal output surpass 2.45 million tons without substantial good news for the steel sector, analysts at Maike Futures said in a note.

Moreover, while China’s steel exports in March beat expectations to exceed 10 million tons, outbound shipments in the second half of the year will likely feel the pain from the intensifying trade frictions fueled by the heightened tariffs by US President Donald Trump, said analysts.

UBS has downgraded China’s GDP growth forecast to 3.4% in 2025.

A potentially slower economic growth indicates weaker demand for industrial metals products.

Iron ore ticks up on upbeat China data

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.17% and 0.72%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange retreated.

Rebar dipped 0.26%, hot-rolled coil shed 0.28%, wire rod languished 0.24% while stainless steel nudged up 0.12%.

