AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-15

Iron ore ticks up on upbeat China data

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures inched higher on Monday, boosted by top consumer China’s upbeat data, although demand concerns caused by the intensifying trade conflict between Washington and Beijing lingered, curbing gains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.28% higher at 706 yuan ($96.68) a metric ton.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.6% to $97.7 a ton, as of 0737 GMT. New bank loans in China rebounded more than expected in March, recovering from a sharp drop the previous month, as policymakers pledge to ramp up stimulus to buttress the world’s second-largest economy against an escalating trade war with the US. But the better-than-expected loan data kept stimulus hopes in check.

“The better the data, the less urgency there will be to unveil more stimulus measures,” said a Chinese analyst, referring to the loan data and requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Lower-than-expected imports last month, coupled with firm near-term demand, supported prices of the key steelmaking ingredient. China’s iron ore imports dipped in March from the previous month to a 20-month low, defying analysts’ expectations of a rebound as weather-related supply disruptions eased.

Average daily hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, rose for a seventh consecutive week to a 17-month high of 2.4 million tons as of April 10, a survey from consultancy Mysteel showed. But analysts cautioned hot metal output may peak in the coming two weeks before retreating dragged by seasonally slowing demand.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE rose, with coking coal and coke up 0.84% and 1.21%, respectively. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked higher. Rebar was flat, hot-rolled coil advanced 0.22%, stainless steel climbed 0.87% and wire rod inched up 0.33%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore ticks up on upbeat China data

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories