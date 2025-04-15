Indian bond yields lower on RBI’s surprise liquidity move

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields slipped early on Tuesday after the country’s central bank surprised markets with a plan to inject additional liquidity, aiming to maintain a surplus and support rate cut transmission.

The 10-year yield benchmark yield was at 6.4135% as of 10:15 a.m., compared with its previous close of 6.4445%.

The 10-year bond yield hit 6.4023% in opening trades, its lowest since December 20, 2021, after the Reserve Bank of India announced a bond purchase of 400 billion rupees ($4.67 billion) and conducted a 43-day repo for 1.5 trillion rupees last Thursday.

Sentiment was buoyed by the RBI’s move to maintain surplus liquidity, which stood at 1.69 trillion rupees as of Friday and has remained positive since end-March 2025.

Indian bond markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.

The RBI, which cut rates by 25 bps and shifted to an accommodative stance last week, surprised markets by announcing another bond purchase outside its April schedule.

It had earlier signalled it would maintain liquidity at around 1% of deposits.

Investors are also awaiting India’s retail inflation data due later on Tuesday for further cues on the rate cycle.

India’s retail inflation likely held steady in March at 3.60%, just below February’s 3.61%, according to a Reuters poll of 40 economists.

Bets of continued lower inflation readings has led some economists to expect a deeper-than-expected rate-cut cycle.