Washington Post reveals US weapons used by terrorists in attacks

Monitoring Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: The Washington Post has validated Pakistan’s concerns regarding the fallout of the failed US war in Afghanistan, stating that the consequences are still being felt today.

According to the paper, billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is now being used by terrorists against Pakistan.

In a recent investigative report, the Post revealed that American-made weapons were used in the deadly attack on the Jaffer Express train. One of the rifles recovered from the slain terrorists bore the Colt logo and had the serial number “W1004340,” confirming it was of American origin.

The report further states that such US-made weapons have made their way into markets in Pakistan’s border regions. Groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant organizations are actively using these arms — including assault rifles, machine guns, and advanced military gear such as night vision goggles.

The use of night vision technology has enabled terrorists to carry out coordinated attacks even during the night, significantly increasing their operational capabilities.

The Washington Post emphasized that a large volume of US weapons has entered Pakistan’s border regions and even found its way into local arms markets, eventually ending up in the hands of extremists and violent actors.

Highlighting the serious implications of these developments, the report shed light on the illegal use of American weapons and their involvement in terror activities inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan has called on the international community to investigate the matter and take action against those responsible.

The report underscores the long-term dangers posed by unregulated military equipment left behind after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, echoing Pakistan’s repeated warnings to global stakeholders.

