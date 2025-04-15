Sufficient sugar stock available, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said that total sugar production, according to Provincial Cane Commissioners, is estimated at 5.769 MMT till April 07, 2025.

In a written reply to a question on Monday, the minister told the National Assembly that these stocks are sufficient to meet local consumption for the next seven months, until 8th November 2025, at a rate of 0.550 million metric tons (MMT) per month.

In another written reply, the Ministry of Industries and Production told the Lower House of the Parliament that according to Provincial Cane Commissioners, 5.769 Million MT sugar was produced in crop year 2024-25.

The ministry said that last year, carryover stocks were 0.951 Million MT including last year’s exports allowed 0.411 Million MT which was exhausted till 15th January 2025.

Total lifting of sugar including exports was 2.796 Million MT and the remaining balance at mills was 3.952 Million MT. These stocks are sufficient till second week of November 2025.

Moreover, beet sugar of 0.080 Million MT is expected to be included in the stocks during May-July, 2025.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) intends to start next crushing season on 1st November 2025, so that this year the consumption was taken for 11 months and surplus sugar is available for the next crushing season.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said that estimated production of wheat in 2025 by Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is 28.61 MMT while the total availability is 33.11 MMT.

Answering a written question, the minister said that total national requirement for food year 2025-26 is 33.58 MMT including human consumption 30.08 MMT, seed/feed 1.5 MMT and strategic reserves of 2 MMT.

He said that food year with respect to wheat started from 1st May of current year and ended on 30th April of next year.

He said that there is no shortage of wheat in the country since last two food years.

He said that sufficient wheat stocks are available in the country to meet the national requirement for food year 2024-25 and 2025-26.

