IBA Karachi hosts session

KARACHI: IBA Karachi hosted an informative and insightful session titled, “Impact of IBA for Smoothly Handling Commercial Disputes through ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution)” at the IBA Main Campus. The session aimed to raise awareness about the growing relevance of ADR mechanisms in resolving commercial disputes in Pakistan.

The event featured Justice Jawad Hassan as the esteemed guest speaker. In his address, he emphasized the significance of ADR processes of arbitration, mediation, and reconciliation as efficient, cost-effective, and time-saving alternatives to conventional litigation. He stated, “The first ADR Center in Pakistan was established by IBA Karachi, the finest business school in the country,” and commended Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, and Mr. Kamran Bilgrami, Director, IBA-CEE, for their pivotal role in institutionalizing ADR education and practice. He also highlighted the high costs associated with traditional legal proceedings and emphasized the importance of mandatory mediation in enabling businesses and individuals to resolve disputes more efficiently, affordably, and with greater ease.

The session reflects IBA’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal literacy and promote alternative legal frameworks among its students, faculty, and broader stakeholder community, strengthening its commitment to informed business practices and good governance. The session was attended by esteemed IBA faculty members, including Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean, IBA School of Business Studies (IBA-SBS); Dr Hilal Anwar Butt, Chairperson, Department of Finance, IBA-SBS; Dr Syed Sharjeel Ahmed Hasnie, Chairperson, Department of Accounting & Law, IBA-SBS, and Irfan Qamar, Director HR, IBA.

