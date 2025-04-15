AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

Pakistan, Afghanistan will start joint anti-polio drives: minister

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal, Monday, while spelling out the importance of polio vaccination has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will start joint anti-polio drives in future.

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, Kamal said that to eradicate polio from the country Pakistan and Afghanistan are all set to jointly launch polio eradication drives. The minister vowed to end the polio virus in the country by the end of the year.

Kamal has called for eliminating misconceptions regarding the polio immunisation and sensitising the people about the importance of polio vaccination. He added that a week-long polio campaign would commence in the country from next Monday. Over 400,000 polio workers will perform duty during the campaign.

Kamal said that Afghan Taliban have launched an extensive polio eradication drive in neighbouring country and they are effectively dealing with the matter, adding that in case Pakistanis are not seriously taking the spread of polio, the country will solely remain polio affected globally.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating polio from Pakistan, calling for collective action from all segments of society. Speaking to reporters in Karachi on Sunday, the minister announced that the next nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign will begin on April 21.

“Vaccination is the only remedy to get rid of this polio disease,” Kamal said, urging parents across the country to ensure their children receive the vaccine,“ he said.

He emphasised the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders, including communities, healthcare workers, and civil society, to achieve a polio-free Pakistan. “Every stakeholder has a role to play in eradicating polio,” he added.

Pakistan remains one of the few countries in the world where polio is still endemic, despite significant progress in recent years. The government continues to run targeted immunisation drives to protect children, especially in high-risk areas.

He said that during ongoing year so far Pakistan has reported six polio positive cases, adding that serious nature of polio virus was existing in sewage samples of Pakistan; therefore, the country must take serious steps in tackling the situation. The minister said that HIV aids and cancer are to greater degree curable but to date there is no treatment for the polio virus and that only available option is vaccination.

The minister said that Pakistan was purchasing polio vaccination from UNICEF and it was totally safe; therefore, the parents must vaccinate their children against lifelong disability.

