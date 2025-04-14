AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
World

Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s World Bank debts

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 06:33pm

BEIRUT/AMMAN: Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s debts to the World Bank, three people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for the approval of millions of dollars in grants for reconstruction and to support the country’s paralysed public sector.

The plans, which have not been previously reported, would be the first known instance of Saudi Arabia providing financing for Syria since rebels toppled former leader Bashar al-Assad last year.

It may also be a sign that crucial Gulf Arab support for Syria is beginning to materialize after previous plans, including an initiative by Doha to fund salaries, were held up by uncertainty over U.S. sanctions.

Last month, Qatar announced a plan to provide Syria with gas via Jordan to improve the nation’s meagre electricity supply, a move that sources told Reuters had Washington’s nod of approval.

A spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Finance told Reuters, “We do not comment on speculation, but make announcements, if and when they become official.”

The Saudi government’s media office, a World Bank spokesperson and a Syrian government official did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia, US on ‘pathway’ to civil nuclear agreement

Syria has around $15 million in arrears to the World Bank which must be paid off before the international financial institution can approve grants and provide other forms of assistance.

But Damascus is short of foreign currency and a previous plan to pay off the debts using assets frozen abroad did not materialize, according to two people familiar with the matter.

World Bank officials have discussed providing financing to help reconstruct the country’s power grid, heavily damaged by years of war, and also to support public sector pay, two of the sources said. Reuters reported on Saturday that Syria would send a high-level delegation to Washington for the yearly spring meetings of the World Bank and IMF later this month, marking the first visit by Syrian officials to the U.S. since Assad’s ouster.

It is unclear whether the Syrian delegation will meet with any U.S. officials.

Tough U.S. sanctions imposed during Assad’s rule remain in place.

In January, the U.S. issued a six-month exemption for some sanctions to encourage humanitarian aid, but this has had limited effect.

Last month the U.S. gave Syria a list of conditions to fulfil in exchange for partial sanctions relief but the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has otherwise engaged little with the country’s new rulers.

That is in part due to differing views in Washington on how to approach Syria.

Some White House officials have been keen to take a more hard line stance, pointing to the new Syrian leadership’s former ties to Al-Qaeda as reason to keep engagement to a minimum, according to diplomats and U.S. sources.

