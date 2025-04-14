AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on US tariff exemptions

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 06:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Monday, in line with global shares, supported by an easing of trade tensions after the U.S. granted exemptions for smartphones and computers from tariffs.

The move also excluded the specified electronics from Trump’s 10% “baseline” tariffs on goods from most countries other than China, easing import costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and Apple iPhones produced in India.

On Wednesday, Trump had announced a reprieve for levies on dozens of countries, while ratcheting up tariffs on Chinese imports effectively to 145%.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.8%, led by a 4.7% jump in top lender Emirates NBD and a 3.2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 0.9%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose more than 1% on the U.S. tariff exclusions and Chinese data showing a sharp rebound in crude imports in March, but gains were capped by concerns that the trade war between the U.S. and China could weaken global economic growth and dent fuel demand.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, helped by a 1% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, finished flat, after two sessions of gains.

Most Gulf markets extend gains

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast on Monday, citing the impact of data received for the first quarter and U.S. tariffs, and also reduced its global economic growth forecasts for this year and next.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index ended flat.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Egypt agreed to work towards a package of $7.5 billion in direct Qatari investments, according to a joint statement released by the Egyptian president’s office on Monday.

Egypt is pushing ahead with efforts to secure funding from Gulf neighbours and foreign partners as it seeks to tackle heavy foreign debts and a gaping budget deficit.

-------------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     finished flat at 11,597
 Abu Dhabi        was up 0.9% to 9,237 
 Dubai            advanced 1.8% to 5,056
 QATAR            increased 0.3% to 10,118
 EGYPT            finished flat at 31,182
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.1% to 1,904
 OMAN             closed flat at 4,276
 KUWAIT           was down 0.1% to 8,357
-------------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on US tariff exemptions

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Read more stories