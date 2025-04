DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session after temporary US tariff relief boosted sentiment, though global trade uncertainty remains a concern.

In a stunning reversal, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a temporary lowering of hefty duties he had imposed on dozens of countries.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.8%, helped by a 3.9% rise in Riyad Bank and a 0.4% increase in Al Rajhi Bank.