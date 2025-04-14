AIRLINK 175.92 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (3.14%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.31%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FFL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.91%)
FLYNG 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 143.30 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.01%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 63.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.04%)
OGDC 212.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.25%)
PACE 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PAEL 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.31%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 97.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.86%)
SSGC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.45%)
SYM 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,445 Increased By 1592 (1.39%)
KSE30 35,722 Increased By 505.1 (1.43%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa’s rand recovery continues with volatile global and local backdrop

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 01:31pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand recovered further against a weaker dollar on Monday, extending a recent bout of extreme volatility linked to US President Donald Trump’s trade war and worries that a key coalition partner could leave the country’s government.

At 0638 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9675 against the dollar, about 1% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded about 0.6% weaker against a basket of currencies.

“The markets were spooked and confused last week. This is set to continue this week,” said Adam Phillips, treasury specialist at Umkhulu Treasury.

The risk-sensitive rand has see-sawed on Trump’s changing tariff policies, which have escalated tensions between the US and the world’s second-biggest economy, China.

Over the weekend Trump exempted smartphones and other electronics imported largely from China from his tariffs, suggesting a growing awareness of the effect the measures will have on consumers, though US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the reprieve was temporary.

The rand has also moved on local headlines about tensions in South Africa’s coalition government.

The two biggest parties in the coalition, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), clashed over the budget, leading to speculation that the DA could quit or be forced from the Government of National Unity.

South African rand stages cautious recovery, tariff and coalition worries linger

The ANC and DA met on Saturday to discuss the impasse.

Neither party gave a detailed readout of their talks, but both described them as constructive.

If the ANC and DA end their dispute, analysts say the rand could rally.

“Continue to expect big moves, although maybe not as big as last week,” Phillips said. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond also strengthened in early deals, as the yield fell 8 basis points to 9.225%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South Africa’s rand recovery continues with volatile global and local backdrop

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories