AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.6%)
BOP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.4%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
CPHL 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
FCCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
HUBC 143.55 Increased By ▲ 5.77 (4.19%)
HUMNL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
MLCF 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.16%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
PAEL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.73%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.91%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PTC 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 97.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.78%)
SSGC 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.68%)
SYM 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,457 Increased By 152.4 (1.24%)
BR30 37,928 Increased By 512.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 116,397 Increased By 1543.3 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,715 Increased By 498.1 (1.41%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TSMC first-quarter profit likely soared but Trump policies cloud outlook

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 12:04pm

TAIPEI: TSMC, the main global producer of advanced chips used in artificial intelligence applications, is set to report a 54% leap in first-quarter profit on Thursday, though is also likely to flag risk from trade policies of US President Donald Trump.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, has benefited from a trend towards implementing AI features in online products.

But the firm faces headwind not just from Trump’s import tariffs but also his criticism of Taiwan’s dominance of the chip industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is set to report net profit of T$347.8 billion ($10.74 billion) for the three months through March 31, according to a LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 17 analysts.

SmartEstimates give greater weighting to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

That estimate compares to the 2024 first-quarter net profit of T$225.5 billion.

TSMC has been spending billions of dollars on new factories overseas, though it said most manufacturing will remain in Taiwan.

It announced a $100 billion investment with Trump at the White House last month, on top of $65 billion pledged for three plants in the US state of Arizona.

Trump has both praised Taiwan’s chip industry and threatened it with tariffs.

Last week, he said he had told TSMC it would have to pay a tax of up to 100% if it did not build factories in the US On Sunday, he said the exclusion of smartphones and computers from tariffs on China will be short-lived, pledging a national security trade investigation into the semiconductor sector.

“The company will likely double down on overseas fab investments to mitigate the geopolitical risk, despite two to three percentage points of gross margin dilution for the next five years,” said SemiAnalysis analyst Sravan Kundojjala.

“This will likely ensure TSMC gets favourable treatment from the US government and minimise the tariff burden.”

Apple’s iPhones, given they are mainly made in China, is another risk area for TSMC, said Cathay Futures analyst Venson Tsai.

TSMC’s first-quarter revenue handily beats market forecast

“If the iPhone can’t be sold, then TSMC’s chips can’t either,” Tsai said. TSMC last week reported a surge in first-quarter revenue in Taiwan dollars, slightly ahead of market expectations.

The company gives its revenue outlook in US dollars on its quarterly earnings call, scheduled for 0600 GMT on Thursday. It will also update its outlook for the current quarter as well as for the full year, including planned capital expenditure for production increases.

On its last earnings call in January, TSMC said it expected capital spending this year to be $38 billion to $42 billion, an increase of as much as 41% from last year.

Donald Trump Apple nvidia TSMC US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

TSMC first-quarter profit likely soared but Trump policies cloud outlook

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories