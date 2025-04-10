TSMC’s first-quarter revenue handily beats market forecast

TAIPEI: TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue of T$839.25 billion ($25.55 billion), beating market forecasts, as the company reaps the benefit from artificial intelligence demand.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 19 analysts, had predicted first-quarter revenue of T$835.66 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia.