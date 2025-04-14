Russian drone attack sparks fire at petrol station in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, regional governor says

A Russian drone attack sparked a fire at a petrol station that was promptly extinguished in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the governor of the region in Ukraine’s southeast said on social media on Monday.

There were no injuries, Ivan Fedorov, the governor said in a post on Telegram.

The US in late March said it reached agreement with Russia and Ukraine on two ceasefire accords, including one that would ban strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured, Kyiv says

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratoriums.