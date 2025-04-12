New Zealand’s Phillips out of IPL with injury

NEW DELHI: New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips has left his IPL team Gujarat Titans to return home due to injury and will miss the rest of the T20 tournament, the franchise said Saturday.

All-rounder Phillips sustained a groin injury in his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6, Gujarat said in a statement.

Gujarat, who won the IPL in their debut edition in 2022, will face Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on Saturday afternoon.

Phillips was not picked by Gujarat for any of the matches this season but came on as a substitute in Sunday’s match when he suffered the injury while fielding as he limped off the ground.

Gujarat have not named Phillips’ replacement.

Not even Dhoni can halt Chennai’s slide in IPL

Last week, Gujarat’s South African import Kagiso Rabada returned home “to deal with an important personal matter” and there is no clarity on his return.

Gujarat are at the top of the 10-team table with four wins in five games.

The 18th season of the cash-rich league is nearing its half-way stage and will conclude with the final in Kolkata on May 25.