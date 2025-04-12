PM arrives in London

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Friday night from Belarus for a brief two-day visit and the PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be reaching London on Saturday for two-week tour.

The premier landed at Luton Airport late in the evening and is expected to stay in the city over the weekend. He will then fly back to Pakistan on Sunday night to attend the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad. He was received at the airport by PML-N UK leaders Ahsan Dar, Rashid Hashmi and Khurram Butt.

PML-N sources said that the prime minister will go for medical checkups on Saturday and has two meetings planned on Sunday. He has been undergoing health evaluations in London for many years.

The PM will meet his elder brother Nawaz at the Avenfield flats before leaving for Pakistan.

