Pakistan

PITB, PSDF sign MoU for empowering rural women

Recorder Report Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: To empower rural women through the ‘Mein Digital-Empowering Rural Women Programme’, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Punjab Skills Development CEO Ahmed Khan on Friday. This partnership aims at empowering rural women across Punjab by equipping them with essential digital skills and creating pathways to economic independence.

As part of the MoU, the PITB will serve as the digital training partner, providing structured online learning and mentorship through its robust Learning Management System (LMS).

The PSDF will be responsible for trainee outreach, verification, support and the overall implementation and monitoring of the programme.

Commenting on the MoU, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that ‘Mein Digital’ under the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Initiative is a step toward bridging the digital divide and empowering women in underserved areas with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. It is a significant step towards ensuring that no woman is left behind in Punjab’s journey towards digital transformation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou PITB women empowerment PSDF Rural women

