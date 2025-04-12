AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-12

CDA plans to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced ambitious plans to establish a state-of-the-art Adventure City Park in Islamabad, aiming to transform the capital into a major tourist destination.

The announcement came during a key meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Friday, chaired by Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha.

The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment, and other senior officials. The officials discussed the development of the Adventure City Park at a suitable location in Islamabad, envisioned to become one of the capital’s premier tourist attractions.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that promoting tourism in the federal capital is a top priority for the CDA. The proposed Adventure“ City will feature walkways, cycling tracks, eco-friendly landscaping, and comprehensive recreational infrastructure, blending environmental sustainability with modern leisure amenities.

Randhawa emphasised that the project will incorporate internationally recognised tourism and recreational standards. He added that the park will offer a mix of national and international food chains, cultural and social services, and tourism-oriented facilities under one roof.

To ensure long-term environmental sustainability, the chairman directed that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) be installed alongside the project. Financially and operationally viable models will also be adopted to support the initiative.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to enhancing Islamabad’s natural beauty, recreational landscape, and global image. “We are determined to position Islamabad among the world’s most beautiful and tourism-friendly capitals,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA Muhammad Khurram Agha Muhammad Ali Randhawa

Comments

200 characters

CDA plans to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Read more stories