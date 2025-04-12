CDA plans to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced ambitious plans to establish a state-of-the-art Adventure City Park in Islamabad, aiming to transform the capital into a major tourist destination.

The announcement came during a key meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Friday, chaired by Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha.

The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment, and other senior officials. The officials discussed the development of the Adventure City Park at a suitable location in Islamabad, envisioned to become one of the capital’s premier tourist attractions.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that promoting tourism in the federal capital is a top priority for the CDA. The proposed Adventure“ City will feature walkways, cycling tracks, eco-friendly landscaping, and comprehensive recreational infrastructure, blending environmental sustainability with modern leisure amenities.

Randhawa emphasised that the project will incorporate internationally recognised tourism and recreational standards. He added that the park will offer a mix of national and international food chains, cultural and social services, and tourism-oriented facilities under one roof.

To ensure long-term environmental sustainability, the chairman directed that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) be installed alongside the project. Financially and operationally viable models will also be adopted to support the initiative.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to enhancing Islamabad’s natural beauty, recreational landscape, and global image. “We are determined to position Islamabad among the world’s most beautiful and tourism-friendly capitals,” he stated.

