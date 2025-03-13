Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Uzbekistan is fully committed to transforming excellent political relations with Pakistan into mutually beneficial economic ties.

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister House today.

“The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings, through the Ambassador, to H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan and expressed his deepest gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their recent visit to Tashkent last month,” as per a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During their meeting, the PM expressed his complete satisfaction at the excellent progress made between the two countries during his visit.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

The PM said that upon his return from Tashkent, he had tasked the concerned ministers of relevant areas to ensure prompt follow up on the decisions taken by the two leaders.

“He particularly highlighted Pakistan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan in mining & minerals, railways (including the Trans Afghan Railways project), SEZs, banking, tourism, culture and renewable energy,” the statement added.

He underscored the need to devise a roadmap to work towards the enhancement of bilateral trade to $2 billion, as had been agreed between the two leaders.

The Ambassador thanked the PM for his kind words and said that President Mirziyoyev was fully committed to strengthening Uzbekistan’s ties with Pakistan and to transform the excellent political relations between the two countries into mutually beneficial economic ties.

“He also shared that President Mirziyoyev had accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year, the dates for which would be worked out between the two sides,” the PMO said.