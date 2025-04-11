Uzbekistan to introduce ‘visa on arrival’ facility this year

KARACHI: Uzbekistan is set to introduce a visa on arrival facility for Pakistani visitors by the end of this year, with an e-visa issuance facility expected within the next two to three months, the Uzbekistan Country Representative Albina Murtaza told Business Recorder on Thursday.

“The presidents of both countries are in talks to implement the on-arrival visa for tourists,” she said on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan Tourism Roadshow- 2025 held at a local hotel here. She mentioned that currently, Pakistani tourists must obtain a visa from the Uzbek Embassy in Islamabad.

The representative added that Uzbekistan’s new government is working on making the e-visa facility available in the coming months.

“Pakistani tourists will have numerous historic sites to visit, including Bukhara, Samarkand, and many others,” she added.

Both governments are in discussions to finalize the on-arrival visa facility for tourists.

Tokhir Shamsimatov, Chief Specialist of the Marketing Department, Ministry of Uzbekistan, stated that roadshows are being organized in various cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, from April 9 to 11, 2025, to promote tourism in Uzbekistan.

He explained that the main objective of the roadshows is to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the trade sector, engage with stakeholders, and hold B2B meetings with the private sector.

Shamsimatov emphasized that the Uzbek government aims to increase tourism between the two countries.

Regarding visa issuance for Pakistani citizens, he added that the e-visa for tourists would be extended from 10 days to 30 days and is expected to be introduced in the coming months.

The event highlighted Uzbekistan’s vibrant cultural heritage, tourism opportunities, and hospitality, attracting significant participation from the business and travel sectors.

The roadshow brought together travel and tour companies, hospitality professionals, and representatives from both countries, offering a platform for B2B networking, tourism promotion, and discussions on future investment prospects in the tourism industry.

Attendees were immersed in Uzbek culture through traditional music and dance performances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025