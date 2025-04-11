AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St eyes higher open as big bank results roll in; China hits back with tariffs

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:45pm

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open higher on Friday following earnings from big banks including JPMorgan, while markets also assessed the latest escalation in the trade war with China increasing its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

JPMorgan Chase gained 1% before the bell after beating first-quarter profit estimates. Wells Fargo slipped about 1% despite beating quarterly earnings estimates.

Morgan Stanley edged 0.6% lower even as it beat quarterly profit estimates.

Meanwhile, China retaliated after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on the country by increasing tariffs to an effective rate of 145%, even as he announced a 90-day tariff reprieve on most trading partners.

Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride in response to tariff announcements in the past few days. Wall Street fell for four straight sessions, before bouncing back on Wednesday with the S&P 500 seeing its largest one-day percentage jump since October 2008.

Stocks, however, slumped again on Thursday and were more than 7% off from levels seen before last week, when Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs sparked the market rout.

“The market is oversold and has been for a while on many different metrics,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

At 08:47 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 142 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 18.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 65 points, or 0.35%.

Selloff accelerates on Wall Street as traders weigh tariff risks

Amid the volatility, all three major Wall Street indexes are set for robust weekly gains, with the Nasdaq set for its best weekly showing so far this year.

Most megacap and growth stocks were higher after initial losses in premarket trade, with gains in Apple, Nvidia and Amazon.com.

“A lot of de-risking has happened in the (tech) space and investors don’t want to take too much risk of being too underweight those areas,” Martin added.

Investors sought refuge in traditional safe-haven assets such as gold, which jumped to a record high. Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc also strengthened against the dollar.

The rally in the precious metal lifted gold miners, with Newmont and U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Gold rising more than 3% each.

U.S. monthly producer prices unexpectedly fell in March, coming on the heels of a consumer prices reading which also showed an unexpected decline last month.

Treasury yields remained elevated after a steep bond selloff earlier this week. The yield on the 10-year note was at 4.46%, hovering near its February highs.

At least three Fed officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, are scheduled to speak throughout the day.

Traders currently expect more than 90 basis points of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, starting in June, according to LSEG data.

Wall Street wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St eyes higher open as big bank results roll in; China hits back with tariffs

PSX sheds over 1,300 points amid global market slump

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in tourism sector

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

PSL X commences in Rawalpindi with dazzling opening ceremony

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Read more stories