AIRLINK 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.07%)
BOP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.47%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.06%)
OGDC 212.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.88%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
PPL 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.99%)
SSGC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.97%)
SYM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,406 Decreased By -783.6 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,498 Decreased By -252.6 (-0.71%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-11

Selloff accelerates on Wall Street as traders weigh tariff risks

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled on Thursday on concerns over the impact of high US tariffs on global economy, with stocks pulling back sharply from the day-ago gains when President Donald Trump moved to pause the levies on some countries.

The 90-day halt in tariffs had lifted the S&P 500 to its biggest single-day percentage gain since 2008 on Wednesday. The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day jump since 2001.

Trump turned up the heat on China on Thursday, raising the total levy on imports from the country to 145%, according to a CNBC report, citing the White House. Beijing had slapped 84% tariffs on US imports.

“While yesterday seemed to be a significant rally in the face of good news in terms of the potential for negotiations, the bad news is the trade war with China continues to escalate,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist, B Riley Wealth.

Meanwhile, data showed the consumer price index unexpectedly dipped 0.1% in March and advanced 2.4% in the 12 months through March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI edging up 0.1% and climbing 2.6% year-on-year.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said it is unclear how the tariffs might affect the economy.

Traders now see nearly 90 basis points of interest-rate cuts in 2025, according to LSEG data.

At 12:19 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,872.86 points, or 4.61%, to 38,735.59, the S&P 500 lost 298.72 points, or 5.45%, to 5,158.18 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1,091.78 points, or 6.38%, to 16,033.20.

An auction of 30-year Treasury notes at 1:00 p.m. ET will be in focus.

Most S&P 500 sectors nursed losses. Information technology and energy led the fall, down more than 7% each.

Big Tech came under pressure once again, with Apple down 7%, Microsoft 4.7% and Nvidia 8.5%.

“Any pullback today would be very normal after a really big move like yesterday’s. I would expect that for the next day or two we could see some profit taking,” said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

Despite Wednesday’s bounce, the S&P 500 and the Dow are more than 8% below levels seen before the reciprocal tariffs were announced last week.

CarMax slid 20.2% after the used-car retailer missed fourth-quarter profit expectations.

US earnings season could also offer more insights into the health of corporate America. Big banks such as JPMorgan Chase will report first-quarter results on Friday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 7.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and three new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded nine new highs and 84 new lows.

Donald Trump Wall Street S&P 500 US tariffs US imports

Comments

200 characters

Selloff accelerates on Wall Street as traders weigh tariff risks

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories