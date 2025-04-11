AIRLINK 171.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.23%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.2%)
FCCL 46.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.6%)
MLCF 62.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
OGDC 212.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.93%)
PACE 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
PAEL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.66%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.23%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.83%)
SEARL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.25%)
SSGC 39.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
SYM 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
TRG 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,294 Decreased By -197.8 (-1.58%)
BR30 37,343 Decreased By -350.5 (-0.93%)
KSE100 115,079 Decreased By -1110.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 35,295 Decreased By -455 (-1.27%)
World

Trump envoy Witkoff arrives in Russia, RIA cites Kremlin

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 01:54pm

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia, the RIA state news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

Axios earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the trip and FlightRadar data, that Witkoff had travelled to Russia and was expected to meet President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Trump envoy Witkoff plans Moscow visit this week to meet Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he would announce any meeting that Putin held with Witkoff if time for such an encounter arose in the Russian leader’s schedule, according to Interfax.

Vladimir Putin Russia Dmitry Peskov Kremlin Donald Trump's Steve Witkoff Russia Ukraine ceasefire

