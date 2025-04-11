Trump envoy Witkoff arrives in Russia, RIA cites Kremlin

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia, the RIA state news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

Axios earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the trip and FlightRadar data, that Witkoff had travelled to Russia and was expected to meet President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Trump envoy Witkoff plans Moscow visit this week to meet Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he would announce any meeting that Putin held with Witkoff if time for such an encounter arose in the Russian leader’s schedule, according to Interfax.