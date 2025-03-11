AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.3%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
MLCF 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-3.36%)
OGDC 212.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.83%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
PPL 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.37%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.68%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,003 Decreased By -353.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 35,183 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.47%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump envoy Witkoff plans Moscow visit this week to meet Putin

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:18am
U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff speaks to members of the news media with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outside of the West Wing at the White House in Washington, U.S. Photo: Reuters
U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff speaks to members of the news media with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outside of the West Wing at the White House in Washington, U.S. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, plans a visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, two people briefed on the plans said on Monday.

Witkoff, who is officially Trump’s Middle East envoy, has played a growing role in efforts to bring about an end to the three-year-old Ukraine war.

The people, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed a Bloomberg News report that Witkoff would be going to Moscow for talks with Putin.

One of the sources said Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow this week. Trump has expressed a desire to meet Putin and, since taking office in January, has pursued an effort to reverse the icy relations with Russia of the previous Biden administration.

Witkoff met Putin in Moscow last month and brought back American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison after being detained for holding medically prescribed marijuana.

Volodymyr Zelenskiyy in Saudi Arabia as US voices hope for Ukraine peace talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks on Tuesday with Ukrainian officials about the war.

U.S. officials planned to use the meeting in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war, two U.S. officials said.

Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Middle East Russian President Vladimir Putin Steve Witkoff Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

Trump envoy Witkoff plans Moscow visit this week to meet Putin

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories