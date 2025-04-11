EU tariff pause after US move is appropriate decision, Spanish minister says

MADRID: The European Commission’s 90-day pause on its first countermeasures against US President Donald Trump’s tariffs was “the appropriate decision” that allows for a negotiated solution, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Friday.

“Delaying countermeasures is in line with our call to reach a negotiated solution to the trade row.

The door is open and we ready to walk through it.

There is a lot to protect in the EU-US relationship, but it has to be a fair and balanced deal,“ he wrote on social media platform X.