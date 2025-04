PARIS: European stock markets extended gains in opening deals on Friday, at the end of a roller-coaster week as global equities were rattled by President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade agenda.

European shares surge after Trump’s tariff pause

The Paris CAC 40 index of blue-chip companies and Frankfurt’s DAX both rose around 0.9 percent while London gained 0.7 percent at the start of trading after a sharp rebound on Thursday.